Left Menu

Visit of Venerable Sunim to Bhutan: Cultivating Compassion

Venerable Sunim's visit to Bhutan is more than just a diplomatic exchange; and represents the essence of compassion in action, Bhutan Live reported.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 22:05 IST
Visit of Venerable Sunim to Bhutan: Cultivating Compassion
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Venerable Sunim's visit to Bhutan is more than just a diplomatic exchange; and represents the essence of compassion in action, Bhutan Live reported. The objective of Sunim's travel, according to Prime Minister Tobgay, is to study initiatives that his foundation and society may support in order to improve the lives of Bhutan's poorest people and build national development.

Pomnyun Sunim was a famous person in South Korea known for his knowledge and kindness. Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, expressed his gratitude for welcoming the Venerable Sunim, recognizing his role as the leading teacher and practitioner of the Dharma in South Korea. The presence of Venerable Sunim represents a rich history of Buddhist teachings and practices. As a well-known person in South Korea, he has spent his life teaching the message of compassion, mindfulness, and charity. His teachings reverberate not just within the walls of monasteries, but also in the hearts of innumerable others seeking comfort and direction on their spiritual path, according to Bhutan Live.

Bhutan's ideology closely parallels Venerable Sunim's own teachings. His visit therefore represents a peaceful convergence of philosophies, where spirituality and socioeconomic growth coexist.

As Venerable Sunim travels around Bhutan's stunning landscapes, he speaks with local leaders, intellectuals, and communities to better understand the complex difficulties that the country's poorest confront, according to Bhutan Live. The connection between Venerable Sunim's teachings and Bhutan's ethos is apparent, blazing a beacon of hope for a better, more compassionate tomorrow.

His presence serves as a reminder that the pursuit of pleasure is more than just worldly prosperity; it also includes the cultivation of inner calm, altruism, and connectivity with all beings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024