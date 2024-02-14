Left Menu

Bank of Israel releases report on 2023 activities

The report, it said, brings together all press releases published by the Bank in 2023 and is divided into main economic topics and presented along a timeline.

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel Wednesday published a report on its activity in the area of communications and economic information for 2023. The report, it said, brings together all press releases published by the Bank in 2023 and is divided into main economic topics and presented along a timeline. These press releases are on topics that include monetary policy, banking and credit, payments and digital activity, economic advice to the government, and speeches by the Governor and other senior Bank of Israel officials.

The report was formulated by the Bank's Office of the Spokesperson and Economic Information in the Bank of Israel's Communications, Public Affairs, and Community Relations Division. The Bank of Israel's Director of Communications, Public Affairs, and Community Relations Nurit Felter-Eitan said, "The report provides a broad view of the Bank's activity in all of its departments and functions, and reflects the Spokesperson's activity in 2023, which was a challenging year from many standpoints, as part of the public information and communications activity that the Bank is advancing."

Bank of Israel Spokesperson Uri Barazani said, "2023 was a complex year for the State of Israel. In view of this, we faced many challenges on both the economic and the communications fronts, with which we dealt to the best of our abilities. Particularly in a year like this, we could see the impact of the central bank's reliability, communicating its intentions and its objectives in a transparent and decisive manner. This transparency creates the excellent reputation that the Bank has earned, which helps it realize the economic policy that it seeks to advance." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

