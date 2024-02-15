Glimpses of PM Modi's visit to BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple in the UAE has opened its doors to devotees. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "@BAPS Hindu Temple, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates opens its doors to devotees! I feel blessed to be part of this very sacred moment. Here are some glimpses."

PM Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir on Wednesday, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Upon his arrival at the temple premises, PM Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami.

He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi. PM Modi shared pictures of his visit to BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. PM Modi also shared a warm hug with the priest.

In the pictures, PM Modi was seen offering prayers. He also met priests at the BAPS Hindu Temple. In one of the pictures, PM Modi was seen standing in front of the temple. He even took pictures with the priests.

PM Modi inscribed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on a stone on the premises of the religious place. He also engaged with children at the BAPS Hindu temple, who crafted miniature art pieces. He met volunteers and key contributors who were involved in the creation of the temple, from its inception to its completion. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the Prime Minister's heartfelt commitment to the service of the motherland, as he expressed, "I worship Maa Bharti. 'parmatma ne mujhe jitna samay dia hai uska har pal Maa Bharti kay liye hai'..."

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, PM Modi emphasised the deep spiritual connection he holds with India, where he sees each moment as an opportunity to contribute to the nation's progress." UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times," he said.

"This will also increase the number of people coming to the UAE, and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government," the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister further underscored the cultural and diplomatic importance of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

"This temple will be a symbol of unity & harmony...The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable," he also said. He highlighted the UAE's role in supporting the construction of the temple and expressed confidence that the cultural ties fostered by such endeavours would strengthen the bond between the two nations.

"UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan's blessings are also connected," the Prime Minister also said. PM Modi also announced that the UAE Vice-President has given a piece of land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers.

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, called the inauguration of the temple a momentous occasion for the partnership between India and the UAE. In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A momentous occasion for the India-UAE partnership! PM @narendramodi inaugurated the @AbuDhabiMandir today. A gesture of harmony from the leadership and people of the UAE to the Indian community in the country, the temple stands as a testimony of the strong cultural ties and bonds of friendship between India and UAE."

PM Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held on Tuesday. He thanked the UAE President for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners. The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi. The priests performed rituals before the inauguration.

Notably, the Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship.

The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life. The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel.The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area, proudly standing as the largest in West Asia. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

After inaugurating the BAPS Hindu Temple, PM Modi concluded his two-day UAE visit and departed for Qatar. UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan accorded a warm send off to PM Modi at the airport. In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi successfully concludes his visit to the UAE, setting another landmark in the ever-deepening - partnership. UAE DPM & Minister of Interior, HH @SaifBZayed accorded a warm send off to PM at the airport. Next leg of the visit Qatar."

PM Modi stated that during his visit to the UAE, he attended a number of programmes that have boosted the ties between India and the UAE and deepened the cultural connection between the two nations. Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "During this UAE visit, I got to be a part of a wide range of programmes, which have boosted India-UAE friendship and deepened the cultural connect between our nations. I am glad to have addressed the @WorldGovSummit and talked about our efforts to make our planet better. I thank the Government and people of UAE for their warm hospitality."

During his visit to the UAE, PM Modi held a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also held a meeting with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and held a wide range of discussions. He also addressed the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. He also addressed the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in the UAE. (ANI)

