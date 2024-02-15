"Our immense pleasure in Ayodhya...received in Abu Dhabi: PM Modi

Days after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir on Wednesday, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Expressing his joy over the historic moment, PM Modi said, "Our immense pleasure in Ayodhya has been further enhanced by the wave of happiness received in Abu Dhabi today. It is my good fortune that I have been a witness to the grand Shri Ram temple first in Ayodhya, and then to this temple in Abu Dhabi." He made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

He said that this is the time for Bharat's 'Amrit Kaal'! This is also the time of 'Amrit Kaal' for our faith and culture! "Just last month, the age-old dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was fulfilled. Ram Lalla is seated in his Bhavan! The whole of India and every Indian is still immersed in that feeling of love," said PM Modi.

Highlighting India's "Unity in Diversity," he said, "We do not see hatred in diversity, we consider diversity as our specialty! In this temple, we will see a glimpse of faith in diversity at each and every step." Notably, the Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017. The BAPS Mandir is the beautiful confluence of religions that led to its construction.The lead architect of the BAPS Hindu Temple is a "Catholic Christian, the project manager a Sikh, the foundational designer a Buddhist, the construction company a Parsi group, and the director comes from the Jain tradition", as per a BAPS spokesperson.

The 13.5 acres of land was gifted by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "If there is anyone who has the biggest and the most significant role in making this grand temple a reality, then it is none other than my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The Government of UAE has wholeheartedly worked to fulfill aspirations of crores of Indians. The Government of UAE has not only won the hearts Indians living in UAE, but also of all 140 crore Indians," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said a large number of devotees will visit the temple in the coming days and years. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times. This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government," PM Modi said.

The Abu Dhabi BAPS temple is a traditional stone Hindu temple with seven shikhars (spires). The seven shikhars (spires) are representative of the seven Emirates of the UAE. It is built in the traditional Nagara style and the temple's front panel depicts universal values, stories of harmony from different cultures, Hindu spiritual leaders and avatars. "I hope that this temple in Abu Dhabi will welcome the spring of a better future for humanity. This temple will become a symbol of communal harmony and global unity for the whole world," PM Modi said.

He said that the humanitarian inspiration of the Abu Dhabi temple will energize resolutions of the world welfare and will help in realising the same. "Our culture and our faith encourage us to make efforts in ensuring welfare of the whole world. The sentiment of UAE's fraternity with India is a great asset for us. The grandeur of this temple truly reflects the great thinking of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. The role played by the UAE Government in the construction of this grand temple can not be appreciated enough," said PM Modi.

He emphasised that BAPS Mandir will become a symbol of communal harmony and global unity for the whole world. "Today, the land of United Arab Emirates has written a new golden chapter of human history. Today, a grand and divine temple is being inaugurated in Abu Dhabi...and this very moment possesses years of hardwork," said PM Modi.

PM Modi inscribed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on a stone in premises of the religious place. He also engaged with children at the BAPS Hindu temple, who crafted miniature art pieces.He met volunteers and key contributors who were involved in creation of the temple, from its inception to its completion. Upon his arrival at the temple premises, PM Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami. He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti.

The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration. The priests conducted rituals before the inauguration. (ANI)

