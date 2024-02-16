Left Menu

Israel approves operations of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite services

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi gave the green light for Starlink, the satellite giant owned by Elon Musk, to operate in the country for the first time.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:03 IST
Israel approves operations of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite services
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi gave the green light for Starlink, the satellite giant owned by Elon Musk, to operate in the country for the first time. The Ministry of Communications said that this means the country's local authorities, emergency departments, government bodies and more, will be able to "continue to consume advanced communication services with broadband, even in case of wired and cellular communication failures."

In addition, the Minister of Communications and the representatives of the company reached agreements regarding the entry of Starlink into the Gaza Strip. Today the security officials approved the introduction of one such unit to a field hospital of the United Arab Emirates in Rafah. Starlink's high-speed, low-latency connections will allow conference calls with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnoses. The Starlink company, owned and operated by SpaceX, operates communication services that include broadband internet via satellites and independent of communication centers located on the ground. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024