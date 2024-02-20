Left Menu

India's Navy chief discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with his New Zealand counterpart

Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor is on an official visit to India from Feb 19-27.

Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar meets Royal New Zealand Navy Chief RAdm David Proctor in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar discussed ways to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation including operational engagements with his New Zealand counterpart on Tuesday, stated the Ministry of Defence. Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor is on an official visit to India from Feb 19-27.

RAdm David Proctor interacted with Adm R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was welcomed with the customary Guard of Honour on the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, according to a Defence Ministry press release. During the interaction, the chiefs discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation, including increased operational engagements, training exchanges and information sharing.

RAdm David Proctor is scheduled to participate in Indian Navy's Flagship Exercise MILAN 24 at Visakhapatnam and also undertake high-level engagements at Western Naval Command. Maritime cooperation between India and New Zealand has witnessed significant growth since Kumar's visit to New Zealand in October 22, it also said.

The visit marked conclusion of Technical Arrangement on White Shipping Information Exchange. Further, warships from both the Navies have been making regular port calls at each other's ports, last being port calls by INS Kolkata and INS Sahyadri at Auckland and Wellington in September 23. Indian ships also conducted PASSEX with Royal New Zealand Navy and Royal New Zealand Air Force in the Tasman Sea post Departure, it added.

Notably, bilateral relations between India and New Zealand were established in 1952. The two nations have cordial and friendly relations rooted in the linkages of Commonwealth, parliamentary democracy and the English language, according to Ministry of External Affairs. In 2011, New Zealand identified India as a priority country in its "Opening Doors to India" policy, which was reiterated by New Zealand in 2015. (ANI)

