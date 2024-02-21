Finland Foreign Minister to take part in Raisina Dialogue in Delhi

Finland Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen will arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day visit to India and will participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2024, an official statement said. During her visit, she will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a working lunch together with the Nordic and Baltic ministers.

They will discuss the current state of relations between the countries, opportunities for future cooperation, and topical international issues, Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. During the Raisina Dialogue, Minister Valtonen will also participate in a high-level panel discussion on Arctic cooperation and in a debate on security policy.

The ministers attending the conference will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "India is continuously consolidating its position internationally. It is clear that India will play a key role in solving many global challenges, for example in defending the rules-based international system and combating climate change. The joint presence of the Nordic and Baltic countries in this year's Raisina Dialogue strengthens the messages important to Finland in one of the world's most important growth centres," Minister Valtonen said on her visit to India.

According to the ministry, this year, Finland and India are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. The aim of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations, highlight foreign and security policy issues important to Finland, and to contribute to the international foreign and security policy debate during the Raisina Dialogue. The Raisina Dialogue, annually hosted by the Indian Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, brings together heads of state, ministers, businesses, the media, and academia to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation. (ANI)

