Israel: Fighting rages in Gaza's Khan Yunis and Zeitoun areas

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers killed terrorists and located numerous weapons in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning. Ground forces directed the planning and execution of multiple aerial strikes on Hamas weapons storage facilities, observation posts, underground targets and other terror infrastructure. Soldiers also eliminated a nearby Hamas terror squad that was located by an aerial drone.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, dozens of terrorists were killed as soldiers intensified their activities. Approximately 20 terrorists were killed by troops from Israel's Givati Brigade in the eastern part of the city

Troops of the Givati Brigade conducted activities in eastern Khan Yunis and killed approximately 20 terrorists in encounters over the past day. Paratrooper forces in western Khan Yunis killed several terrorists with sniper fire. Soldiers eliminated another two armed terrorists who approached them on bicycles. Forces of the elite Egoz Unit also operated in western Khan Yunis, killing several terrorists in encounters.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

