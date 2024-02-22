Left Menu

Israel's Defence Minister tells White House envoy Hamas must be dismantled

Their discussion focused on efforts to return 134 hostages home, operational developments in Hamas strongholds in central and southern Gaza, and humanitarian aid efforts facilitated by Israel, together with US leadership and international partners.

22-02-2024
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): On Thursday Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant met with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv. Their discussion focused on efforts to return 134 hostages home, operational developments in Hamas strongholds in central and southern Gaza, and humanitarian aid efforts facilitated by Israel, together with US leadership and international partners.

Minister Gallant stressed the importance of dismantling remaining Hamas battalions in central and southern Gaza. Minister Gallant also raised the issue of Iranian aggression via its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and discussed its various activities aimed at smuggling weapons and explosives to Israeli territory and destabilizing the region.

Gallant expressed his appreciation to Mr. McGurk for his leadership and personal commitment to addressing the hostage issue, as well as his strong stance against terrorism and in support of Israel's defence. Their discussion reflects the powerful bond between the United States and Israel and close coordination between the administrations. (ANI/TPS)

