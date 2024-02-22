"India and Italy have a splendid relationship": Ex-Italian Foreign Affairs Minister

Owing the splendid relationship between India and Italy to the establishment of the new government in Rome in 2022, the former Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata said that it was during the first official visit by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi that helped make a lot of progress in the ties. While speaking to ANI, the Italian minister said that during Meloni's visit to India, a lot of important steps were taken to elevate the ties between the two nations.

He said, "The understanding is that India and Italy have a splendid relationship that has been established because of the new government in Italy, which was installed in October 2022." "The first official visit by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which some important steps were made and a lot of progress was made in the quality, programs and in the way to be concrete...." he added.

Moreover, he also spoke on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and stated that it is the most critical aspect of today's world. "The most critical aspect of today's world is AI when we talk about connectivity and corridors. The European Union has just adopted and is already in the process of implementing the Artificial Intelligence Act...." the minister added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also met Terzi and posted on X, "Continued a conversation with Senator@GiulioTerzi of Italy, this time on sidelines of #RaisinaDialogue2024." It was during the COP 28 Summit in Dubai last year that PM Modi met his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni.

Before this, PM Modi had met the Italian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. She also made a State visit to India in March 2023, during which bilateral relations between India and Italy were raised to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister had appreciated Italy's support for India's G20 Presidency and Italy's joining of the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India - Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor.

The two leaders had then, noted with satisfaction the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas like defence and new and emerging technologies.

They noted the need for G7 and G20 to work in consonance with the greater global good. (ANI)

