UAE Foreign Minister, Costa Rican counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, bilateral ties and new avenues for collaboration, aimed at serving the mutual interests of both nations.

During the call, the ministers discussed ways to further enhance cooperation across various fields, particularly following the conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the existing strong relations between the two countries, highlighting their shared interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration. He reiterated the importance of building constructive partnerships that support both nations' developmental goals and achieve sustainable economic prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

