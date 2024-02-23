Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister, Costa Rican counterpart discuss bilateral ties

During the call, the ministers discussed ways to further enhance cooperation across various fields, particularly following the conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 15:04 IST
UAE Foreign Minister, Costa Rican counterpart discuss bilateral ties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, bilateral ties and new avenues for collaboration, aimed at serving the mutual interests of both nations.

During the call, the ministers discussed ways to further enhance cooperation across various fields, particularly following the conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the existing strong relations between the two countries, highlighting their shared interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration. He reiterated the importance of building constructive partnerships that support both nations' developmental goals and achieve sustainable economic prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024