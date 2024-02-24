Left Menu

UAE ministry of investment witnesses signing of largest-ever foreign direct investment agreement with Egypt

The Ministry of Investment of the UAE witnessed the signing of a landmark agreement between the Government of the Republic of Egypt and the Government of the UAE, represented by a private consortium led by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 08:05 IST
UAE ministry of investment witnesses signing of largest-ever foreign direct investment agreement with Egypt
Flag of UAE . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 24 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Investment of the UAE witnessed the signing of a landmark agreement between the Government of the Republic of Egypt and the Government of the UAE, represented by a private consortium led by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor. Under the agreement, which marks the largest foreign direct investment in the history of Egypt, ADQ will invest USD 35 billion in Ras El-Hekma, a coastal region located approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Cairo.

In addition to acquiring the development rights for Ras El-Hekma for USD 24 billion, ADQ will also convert USD 11 billion of deposits that will be used for investment in prime projects across Egypt. The vision is to develop the region into a leading first-of-its-kind Mediterranean holiday destination, financial centre and free zone spanning over 170 million square metres and equipped with world-class infrastructure to strengthen Egypt's economic and tourism growth potential.

The Egyptian government will retain a 35 per cent stake in the Ras El-Hekma development. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, said, "With this signing, a new chapter begins in the long-standing bilateral relations between our two nations. Underscored by mutual respect and trust, this investment demonstrates the UAE's commitment to supporting the government of Egypt in realising the abundant potential of the local economy. As a large-scale infrastructure project, the planned Ras El-Hekma development will foster widespread impact across multiple sectors, be a catalyst for job creation, and attract significant additional foreign direct investments in the years to come." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024