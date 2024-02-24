Pak: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl mulls forming government in Balochistan

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is considering to form a government in Balochistan as the party formally started talks with other parties, as reported by ARY News. After receiving ignorance from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in government formation in the province, the JUI-F would field its nominee for the chief minister slot.

According to the sources, the JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP), the National Party, and others held a meeting and further discussed the field of joint candidates for the main positions in the province, including chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker. Notably, in the general elections, the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections, according to ARY News.

The JUI-F and the PPP secured 11 seats each out of 51 general seats in the Balochistan Assembly. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged 10 seats, according to ARY News.

Later, after the joining of some independent candidates, the PPP and the PML-N managed to surpass the JUI-F in the Balochistan Assembly. Reportedly, earlier on February 21, the PML-N refused to form a coalition government with JUI-F in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the province too.

Earlier, JUI-F Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri held a meeting with PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar to discuss the government formation in Balochistan, as reported by ARY News. Abdul Ghafoor Haideri offered its former ally, to form a coalition government in Balochistan.

However, Ishaq Dar rejected the offer and said his party was going to form a coalition government with the PPP as the power-sharing agreement between the two parties had already been reached in the centre. (ANI)

