Israel moving to allow more competition for home electricity providers

The move is expected to lower the electricity bill for all families in Israel, and can save each household hundreds or even thousands of shekels per year depending on the offers of the suppliers, the nature of use and the hours of electricity consumption.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 22:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Electricity Authority published the plans for the opening of competition for the supply of electricity to private households by extending such choice to homes that do not have smart meters. The move is expected to lower the electricity bill for all families in Israel, and can save each household hundreds or even thousands of shekels per year depending on the offers of the suppliers, the nature of use and the hours of electricity consumption.

Until today, only consumers with a smart electric meter could switch to a private electricity supplier. According to the proposed resolution, starting in the third quarter of this year it will be possible to associate consumers with suppliers even without a smart meter, and thus every household will be able to contract with one of the companies that supply electricity privately, even before installing a smart meter in their home.

Chairman of the Electricity Authority, Amir Shavit, "The reform in the electricity sector is progressing. To date, over 40 supplier licenses have been distributed and around 20 are already selling electricity to domestic and industrial consumers. We intend to deepen and intensify competition for the benefit of consumers and the entire economy. Removing the smart meter barrier will allow every house in Israel to join the competition, which is a welcome and important step for the entire economy." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

