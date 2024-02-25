Left Menu

Pakistan: Social media platform 'X' shutdown continues for eighth day

The shutdown began on Saturday last week, resulting in users not being able to access information on social media platform X.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 13:23 IST
Pakistan: Social media platform 'X' shutdown continues for eighth day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Even after eight days, the services of social media giant X, formerly Twitter, remained suspended across Pakistan while the authorities have yet to disclose the reason behind the prolonged disruption, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The shutdown began on Saturday last week, resulting in users not being able to access information on social media platform X.

Global internet monitor, NetBlocks, said VPN services have also been restricted in Pakistan, resulting in users facing difficulty accessing the micro-blogging site. Website tracker Downdetector.com said, "User reports indicate possible problems at X (Twitter)." Speaking to Geo TV, Nighat Dad, the executive director of the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF)," said that the X outage is causing a damage to Paksitan's image. She further said that the PTA is not being transparent regarding these outages and disruptions.

She noted that there is a likelihood of "consuming disinformation by users on platforms like X where people have a space to exercise their fundamental rights of freedom of speech and access to information, specifically during times of elections or conflict." Nighat Dad said, "That's where we need these platforms where people have more and more speech and the other people can counter this information as well, and, specifically around elections."

She said that the X outage is not sending a good message to investors or international organisations. She said, "I don't think it's a good beginning for this newly formed government or the go or any party that is forming a government in Pakistan." Notably, Pakistan struggles with internet availability, ranking low in comparison to its peers, while reportedly authorities intermittently disrupt access to social media platforms, according to Geo News report.

Ahead of the elections on February 8, users were not able to access social media sites, for which concerned authorities blamed a "technical error." However, according to the Pakistan caretaker government, the internet was shut down on voting day to avoid terrorism. After the polls, people faced repeated disruptions in accessing X. According to Geo News report, Internet shutdowns directly contradict constitutionally guaranteed rights like freedom of information (Article 19-A), freedom of speech (Article 19), and freedom of association (Article 17).

In its February 2018 ruling, the Islamabad High Court declared internet shutdowns against fundamental rights and the constitution. Digital rights activists had slammed the Pakistani authorities' decision to disrupt access to the social media platform and expressed concern over the lack of transparency from the government, Geo News reported. On February 22, the Sindh High Court directed the PTA to fully restore the services of social media platform X in Pakistan and asked for a detailed response from the authority and other parties at a later hearing. Despite court's decision, the PTA is yet to allow accessibility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024