Duqm port development deal with Adani Group is open: Oman official

By Ashoke Raj Oman is highly optimistic about Indian investments in the country, particularly in the development of the Duqm port by the Adani Group, an Oman official said.

Saleh Hamood Al Hasani, advisor to the Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in Oman, highlighted Muscat's 'welcoming' stance towards investments by the Adani Group. Although a memorandum of understanding has been signed, concrete plans have not yet materialised.

During the "Invest in Oman" event in Muscat, discussions were held between Omani and Adani representatives, which also included visits to Adani's office in India and the Duqm port site in Oman. Speaking on the sidelines of the "Invest in Oman" event, an advisor to the Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in Oman said, "An Omani delegation has visited the Adani office in India for detailed discussions for port development. A delegation from the Oman side also visited the Adani headquarters."

When asked if there are any obstacles to the development of the Duqm port project, Al Hasani clarified that the Omani side is exploring opportunities to attract development. "The deal with Adani is open and we do not close any doors with anyone. We are here to explore opportunities to bring more development from different countries," he told ANI.

"India is our strong partner...We are still interested and hope that the Adani management will take a decision and hopefully, we will be able to put things together," he added. Earlier, several Indian top officials, including the Indian Ambassador to Oman, Amit Narang and the Navy Chief, R Hari Kumar, among others, visited the Duqm Port. (ANI)

