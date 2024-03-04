Sharjah Institute for Heritage draws curtain on 21st Heritage Days

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 4 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) concluded the events of the 21st edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) under the slogan "Connection", after 11 days from February 22 to March 3, filled with activities, traditional dialogues, and accompanying cultural events distributed across six cities in the emirate: Sharjah, Al Hamriyah, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Al Dhaid. This year, Jeju Province (South Korea) was the guest of honour, with notable government, popular, and international participation, and outstanding attendance by guests and visitors from across all the UAE and beyond.

During the 11 days, the Sharjah Heritage Days, under the supervision of about 130 researchers, specialists, and supervisors, held 362 events, including 38 cultural stories, 25 dialogue sessions, and 107 open competitive contests. There were 272 artistic performances presented by 36 art groups and the organisation of 9 exhibitions and about 21 specialised publications, and 5 new signings and launches, all accomplished during 616,000 working hours, with 111,365 visitors and more than 700 guests and participating delegations.

Ahmed Salim Al Bairaq, Chairman of the Media Committee for the 21st Sharjah Heritage Days, Director of Corporate Communications at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, along with Abu Bakr Al Kindi, the General Coordinator of Sharjah Heritage Days, honoured the sponsoring entities and all the committees and distinguished employees who stood behind the success of the events. On this occasion, Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Head of the Supreme Committee for Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), said, "We are pleased to conclude a successful season of the 21st edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days, and we are proud and delighted by the echoes it generated, which enhanced the status of our Emirati heritage regionally and worldwide. Undoubtedly, all achievements would not have been possible without the unlimited support of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the translation of his vision of the importance of the past in building a bright future."

In the same context, Abu Bakr Al Kindi, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Heritage Days, said, "The organisation of heritage events befitting the cultural stature of the Emirate of Sharjah-- in art, culture, and heritage--requires knowledge, artistry, and planning. We have made great, sincere efforts towards this, and we see the success achieved as a multiplied responsibility to maintain the achievements. We hope we have fulfilled our duties as we look forward now to the next edition with great zeal, ambition, and determination to continue the success." Additionally, the number of participants reached 600 exhibitors, representing 12 countries, and more than 30 governmental and supporting entities participated.

Approximately 202 volunteers registered a significant number, totaling around 10,517 hours of work. Moreover, the SHD' events on social media platforms recorded more than 17,000 views by local, regional, and international followers interested in the field of heritage arts.

In an annual celebratory tradition, and with the presence of a group of researchers and specialists interested in local folk heritage, the cultural cafe witnessed on the closing day a book signing ceremony for the 21st edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days. This book sheds light on the SHD' activities, events, segments, and its artistic and cultural aspects. Several researchers presented their efforts in this book, expressing their hope that it will become one of the most important cultural heritage references in the future. (ANI/WAM)

