Israel: Airstrike kills 2 Hamas terrorists who participated in October 7 attack

The two were killed in an airstrike on Hamas military infrastructure in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 6 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military killed two Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks on Jewish communities near the Gaza border, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday morning. The two were killed in an airstrike on Hamas military infrastructure in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun. Both took part in Hamas's attack at Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, where five members of a civilian security team and one soldier were killed.

Of the eight hostages taken from the kibbutz, five were released during a temporary ceasefire in November, two were rescued from Rafah in February. Lior Rudaeff, a 61-year-old ambulance driver originally from Argentina, remains in captivity. The airstrike also killed two Hamas platoon commanders and a squad commander of the Hamas Najaba forces.

Meanwhile, the IDF said a combat team from the Nahal Brigade eliminated about 20 terrorists in the last day through sniper fire and directed airstrikes by aerial drones and a fighter jet. Fifteen were killed in a sniper ambush. Israeli forces continued their operations against Hamas in Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorists and seizing weapons.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

