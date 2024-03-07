Danish Parliament speaker pays tribute to Mumbai 26/11 terror attack victims

Danish Parliament Speaker Soren Gade Jensen paid tribute to the victims of the infamous 26/11 terror attacks at Taj Palace that shook Mumbai in 2008. Standing in solidarity with the nation, the Danish ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, echoed the sentiment that terror in any form must be condemned and fought against.

"Never again. At the memorial for those who lost their lives in the terror attack on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. Terror in any form must be condemned and fought against. Denmark's speaker placed a wreath at Taj Mahal Palace," said Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, in a post on X. The Danish Parliament Speaker also expressed deep admiration for India's remarkable progress over the past decades.

"I come from a small country, Denmark, but we have had a relationship, a friendly relationship with India for 75 years, and that's something to celebrate," he told ANI. Acknowledging India's transformative efforts, Gade continued, "You have taken hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, provided public health services, and offered education to many. Soon, India will become the third biggest economy in the world."

Gade's remarks reflected the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. "We have more than 160 companies in Denmark creating 100,000 jobs. And hopefully, we can inspire each other on the green transition. We can help India, but India can certainly also help Denmark," he emphasized. As part of the commemoration, the speaker of the Danish Parliament laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a poignant gesture symbolising solidarity, remembrance, and the shared commitment to ensuring that such acts of terror are never repeated.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, a series of coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists created massive chaos on the streets of Mumbai and sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. Terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008. Over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300. (ANI)

