Pakistan: Imran Khan's interim bail extended till March 22 in Jinnah house attack case

Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan and former prime minister, had his interim bail extended on Friday by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Jinnah House attack case, as reported by The Nation.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:31 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former prime minister's interim bail was extended till March 22 by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Jinnah House attack case on Friday, as reported by The Nation. As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the interim bail pleas in three cases including the Jinnah House attack.

According to The Nation, the court decided to prolong the interim bail until March 22, instructing Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, to present arguments during the next session. Earlier, the Punjab Home Department banned the meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail due to security concerns. This ban, effective for two weeks, also encompasses media coverage near gate no-5 of Adiala Jail.

The situation escalated on May 9 into violent clashes across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Protests erupted in various cities, prompting authorities in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to summon the armed forces to maintain law and order, as per The Nation. Army installations and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister is currently in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, cypher and illegal nikah cases. Imran Khan has been facing several legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion.

Earlier, this month the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four cases related to the May 9 events, including attacks on military institutions and other incidents. These cases involved charges of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

