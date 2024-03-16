Hyderabad: President Murmu graces 'Global Spirituality Mahotsav' uniting diverse religious leaders

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Global Spirituality Mahotsav, an event aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue and understanding, which has brought together a diverse array of religious leaders from around the world. Organised by the International Buddhist Confederation, the event has witnessed the participation of leaders representing various faiths, including Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, and more.

Abhijeet Haldar, the Director-General of the International Buddhist Confederation, expressed the significance of the event in promoting peace and harmony among different religious communities. He highlighted the importance of dialogue and collaboration in addressing global challenges and achieving world peace. The Mahotsav features a range of programs and exhibitions showcasing different aspects of spirituality and religious traditions. One of the highlights is an exhibition featuring relics related to the life of Gautam Buddha, obtained from the India International Centre and the National Museum in Delhi. Additionally, there are displays of photographs depicting the life of Buddha, sourced from the National Museum, providing visitors with insights into Buddhist history and philosophy.

Furthermore, attendees have the opportunity to explore Mandal art, a traditional form of art characterized by intricate designs and patterns. An expert team is on hand to guide visitors through the significance and beauty of Mandal art, showcasing the richness of cultural heritage associated with spirituality. The Ministry of Culture (Special Cell) and Heartfulness are holding a one-of-a-kind spiritual congregation, called the Global Spirituality Mahotsav from March 14 to 17 at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

At a press conference held on March 9 in Hyderabad, Chief Guests, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy announced the upcoming Global Spirituality Mahotsav and its significance. The President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the summit on 15 and 16 March respectively.

The four-day spirituality summit being brought by the Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness has the theme of "Inner Peace to World Peace". The conference aims to bring interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and every walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life. (ANI)

