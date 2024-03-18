China asserts control in Kinmen waters, Taiwanese experts warn

China's persistent encroachment into the waters surrounding Taiwan-held Kinmen is a strategic maneuver aimed at establishing "de facto" jurisdictional control in the area, Central News Agency Taiwan reported, citing Taiwanese experts. According to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), on both Friday and Saturday, four Chinese Coast Guard patrol vessels entered Kinmen's waters. The CGA closely monitored these incursions, issuing warnings until the Chinese ships departed.

In response, the China Coast Guard justified its actions on Friday, stating that its patrols in the waters off Kinmen were "legal," CNA Taiwan reported. Chieh Chung, a researcher at the Taiwan-based Association of Strategic Foresight, highlighted Beijing's intentions to create a scenario of "shared jurisdiction" with Taiwan, ultimately seeking exclusive control over the area.

Chieh dismissed any connection between China's actions and its handling of a recent incident involving the deaths of two Chinese nationals in a speedboat collision. He drew parallels to past events, notably Chinese Coast Guard activities around the disputed Diaoyutai Islands, claimed by Taiwan, China, and Japan. However, Chieh emphasised that China has exercised restraint, understanding the potential for regional conflict arising from provocations over territories like the Diaoyutai Islands or Kinmen.

Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at Taiwan's Institute for National Defense and Security Research, contextualised the recent intrusions as part of Beijing's broader strategy employing non-military tactics against Taiwan, including cognitive warfare and economic coercion. Regarding the Kinmen incident, Su characterised Beijing's actions as part of gray zone operations, aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official designation.

Su warned that while Beijing may limit its use of new tactics against Taiwan, it is likely to increase the frequency of employing existing strategies. He urged the Taiwanese government to enhance its risk management capabilities to address potential conflicts effectively, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)