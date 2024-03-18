Pak: Rights body condemns 'murders through duty' of Christian sanitary workers

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) condemned the death of two Christian sanitary workers in Faisalabad district, identified as Asif Masih (25) and Shan Masih (28), residents of Maqbool Town, in Ghulam Mohammadabad, an official release said. HRFP fact-finding team looking into the case, met with families and ensured them of every possible support. After gathering all the facts the team alleged that both Christian Sanitary workers were forced to step into a choked manhole of the sewerage outside a wedding hall to clear it without any hygienic kits, masks, or other precautionary measures. During the task, they fainted due to toxic gases and died quickly.

Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), said that the incident with sanitary workers is not new; a number of similar incidents have occurred in previous years. He said in the WASA and FWMC cases, HRFP has raised several times to take positive steps to ensure their protection and other precautionary measures but there have been no developments yet, the release also said. Naveed Walter, president of HRFP, said that the circumstances of sanitary workers are prone to various forms of complex challenges as they are unrecognized and less paid; one of the most marginalized segments of society.

Naveed Walter said, during the last 15 years, the issues have increased faster in Pakistan, including in Faisalabad, where 90 per cent of sanitary workers belong to the Christian community. This is the main reason that they are treated discriminately, exploitatively, and abusively. Naveed Walter said the local administration and authorities have failed to provide essential sanitary and hygienic equipment to the sanitary workers. Naveed Walter, president of HRFP, said, among many other reasons, that due to the ghost workers issue, the Christian sanitary workers performed double duties and always remained overloaded. Most of the Christian sanitary workers performed the additional duties (one of their own and a second of ghosts). They are also forced to perform personal duties at their homes instead of their actual public duties, he added.

Naveed Walter said HRFP has been raising issues through advocacy and submitted a Writ Petition at Lahore High Court, Lahore, in 2015 for the rights of sanitary workers. On May 28, 2015, the Lahore High Court directed the local administration to resolve the issue and ensure protection and precautionary measures with the provision of hygienic kits but there were no developments even after several years, as the authorities had promised. He said that over the years, many have died, many have become disabled, and many have different kinds of health issues. Their families have no social security, insurance, or any kind of protection measures during and after such incidents. He said the murders of sanitary workers through duties are unacceptable. WASA, FWMC, local admirations and the government should take immediate action for the provision of all needed resources and safety equipment.

Even getting retirement and any benefits after service has not been sure to them, HRFP added. (ANI)

