Pensioners in Pakistan occupied Kashmir protest against government's allowance cuts

A substantial number of pensioners in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir staged a large-scale protest to condemn the government's actions, which have caused distress among them. During the protest, the pensioners addressed various issues affecting them, including the failure to increase pensions for retired government employees, the discontinuation of pensions for widowers, and the failure to reimburse senior citizens whose pensions were reduced during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2022.

A protester said, "We demand the eradication of corruption so that our dues can be disbursed on time. In many countries, even those who have not retired from the government receive pensions after the age of 60. It is shameful and shocking that the government is halting pensions for widowers." The protesters claimed that in Pakistan, retired government employees, as well as other senior citizens and widowers, receive their pensions on time.

However, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, elderly individuals are facing harassment amidst high inflation. "For now, we refrain from addressing the Prime Minister directly and await his just action. Even if the Prime Minister claims that these measures are aimed at reducing expenses, it does not justify depriving the common man of their basic needs", said a protester.

The people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are grappling with numerous challenges, including income disparity, high inflation, food insecurity, and limited opportunities. From young to old, the residents of PoK endure hardship under the governance of Pakistan and its puppet administration in the occupied region. (ANI)

