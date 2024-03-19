India at G20 meeting in Brasilia highlights its DPI-enabled national programs

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) G20 Abhay Thakur participated in the G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Brasilia on March 18-19. During the meeting, he highlighted India's successful utilization of DPI-enabled national programs across various sectors including rural development, social welfare, women's empowerment, education, and healthcare.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "OSD (G20) Abhay Thakur participated in the G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Brasilia on March 18-19. Supporting the @g20org priority of fighting inequalities, he highlighted India's successful DPI-enabled national programs in areas of rural development, social welfare, women, education and health." Earlier in February, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) convened under the Brazilian G20 Presidency.

The meeting took place in Rio de Janeiro on February 21-22. Foreign ministers and heads of delegation from G20 members, invited countries, and international organizations attended the meeting. Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira chaired the Foreign Ministers Meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs press release reads, "During Session-I of the FMM, themed "G20's role in dealing with ongoing international tensions," on February 21, the MoS reaffirmed India's unwavering support for Brazil's G20 Presidency."

"He highlighted the unique consecutive presidency held by four developing countries (Indonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africa) and welcomed the African Union (AU) as a permanent G20 member following its inclusion last year," the release added. During the meeting, MoS Muraleedharan stressed the need for inclusive and action-oriented approaches to address global challenges, particularly those impacting the Global South.

In his post on X, Muraleedharan stated, "Pleasure to represent India at IBSA Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio, chaired by Brazil. During Session 1 on 'IBSA: Perspectives & Institutional Development', shared my views on current significance of IBSA, potential areas for future collaboration, exemplary role of IBSA Fund." "Glad to speak at Session 2 of IBSA Foreign Ministers' Meeting on 'G20' in Rio. Underscored centrality of the development agenda in G20 deliberations. Highlighted the distinctive position of IBSA, as the present G20 troika, to promote the interests of Global south" he added. (ANI)

