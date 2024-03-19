US: Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump "threat" to democracy and fundamental freedoms

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called former US President Donald Trump a "threat" to democracy and fundamental freedoms and vowed to restore Roe v Wade, protect voting rights and address gun violence issues. In a post on X, Kamala Harris stated, "Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms. President @JoeBiden and I will restore Roe, protect voting rights, and finally address our gun violence epidemic. The contrast could not be clearer."

US President Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson, James Singer, said that former President Donald Trump "wants another January 6" after Trump on Saturday said that there would be a 'bloodbath' in the country if he lost the upcoming polls, reported CNN. Condemning his statement, Singer emphasised that the US people would not make him win the presidential elections.

"American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge," Singer said. Addressing a rally near Ohio's Dayton, Trump said, "We're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected," Trump said in Vandalia, Ohio. "Now, if I don't get elected...it's going to be a bloodbath for the country," Politico reported.

It was not clear what Trump exactly meant by his remarks, as the former US President was complaining about the automobile industry. Addressing the crowd, he said China will not be able to sell any vehicles imported to the US if he gets re-elected, Politico reported. US Vice President's statement comes days after Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, setting up a rematch with each other, according to CNN. Trump clinched the Republican nomination for president and Biden secured the Democratic nomination.

On March 7, Biden vowed to restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land. In his State of the Union address, he said, "If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again." He called on US lawmakers to guarantee the right to IVF across the nation. He thanked Kamala Harris for defending reproductive freedom. Biden blamed former US President Donald Trump for overturning Roe v Wade.

"To my friends across the aisle, don't keep this waiting any longer. Guarantee the right to IVF. Guarantee it nationwide. Like most Americans, I believe Roe v Wade got it right. I thank Vice President Harris for being an incredible leader defending reproductive freedom and so much more," Biden said. "My predecessor came to office determined to see Roe v Wade overturned. He's the reason it was overturned, and he brags about it. Look at the chaos that has resulted," he added.

In his State of the Union address, Biden spoke on curbing gun violence. He said, "I did do something by establishing the first-ever Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the White House, that the Vice President is leading the charge. Thank you for doing it." "Meanwhile, my predecessor told the NRA he's proud he did nothing on guns when he was President," Biden added. (ANI)

