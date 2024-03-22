UN adopts India-backed landmark global resolution aimed at ensuring safe Artificial Intelligence use

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a landmark resolution on the promotion of "safe, secure and trustworthy" artificial intelligence (AI) systems that will also benefit sustainable development for all. The nonbinding resolution proposed by the US and co-sponsored by India among 120 member countries was adopted by consensus without a vote on Thursday.

This is the first time that the Assembly has adopted a resolution on regulating the emerging field of artificial intelligence, the UN said in a statement. US Vice President Kamala Harris termed it as a "historic step toward establishing clear international norms for AI and for fostering safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems."

"This resolution establishes a path forward on AI where every country can both seize the promise and manage the risks of AI," Harris said in a statement issued by the White House. The Assembly called on all Member States and stakeholders "to refrain from or cease the use of artificial intelligence systems that are impossible to operate in compliance with international human rights law or that pose undue risks to the enjoyment of human rights."

"The same rights that people have offline must also be protected online, including throughout the life cycle of artificial intelligence systems," it affirmed. The Assembly also urged all States, the private sector, civil society, research organizations and the media, to develop and support regulatory and governance approaches and frameworks related to safe, secure and trustworthy use of AI.

The UNGA further recognized the "varying levels" of technological development between and within countries, and that developing nations face unique challenges in keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation. It urged Member States and stakeholders to cooperate with and support developing countries so they can benefit from inclusive and equitable access, close the digital divide, and increase digital literacy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing 'Startup Mahakumbh' event on March 20 said that in the new era connected with AI technology, the world acknowledges that India will have an upper hand in AI and it should become a priority to ensure that it should not let go of the opportunity. PM Modi said that AI has brought countless new opportunities for young investors in India and global investors alike. The National Quantum Mission, India AI Mission, and Semiconductor Mission; all these campaigns will open new doors of possibilities for the youth of India, he said.

The PM also recalled his address to the US Congress in which he talked about AI. In December 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister informed about the recently launched AI agriculture chatbot which will help farmers in various aspects of farming. The Prime Minister also expounded on the use of AI in the fields of healthcare and Sustainable Development Goals. Previously in November last year, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in his address to the world's first global summit on Artificial Intelligence in the UK said that India looks at AI with a prism of openness, safety, trust and accountability.

Addressing the 'AI Safety Summit 2023', Chandrasehar said India has maintained that international collaborations and international conversations was extremely important at a time and a year when "technology is throwing up most exiting opportunities ever in the history of mankind." Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the resolution adopted by the UNGA lays out a comprehensive vision for how countries should respond to the opportunities and challenges of AI.

"It lays out a path for international cooperation on AI, including to promote equitable access, take steps to manage the risks of AI, protect privacy, guarding against misuse, prevent exacerbated bias and discrimination," Sullivan said in a statement released by the White House. Earlier this month the European Parliament gave final approval to wide-ranging rules to govern artificial intelligence.

The far-reaching regulation - the Artificial Intelligence Act - was passed by lawmakers. Senior European Union officials said the rules, first proposed in 2021, will protect citizens from the possible risks of a technology developing at breakneck speed while also fostering innovation, according to a report in the Al Jazeera. The European Council is expected to formally endorse the legislation by this May and it will be fully applicable 24 months after its entry into force. (ANI)

