War with Afghanistan is not in the interest of Pakistan: MQM leader Altaf Hussain

The founder and the leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has said that the war with Afghanistan is not in the interest of Pakistan in any way and this war should be stopped immediately and the situation should be normalized by taking the diplomatic route.

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:12 IST
MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The founder and the leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has said that the war with Afghanistan is not in the interest of Pakistan in any way and this war should be stopped immediately and the situation should be normalized by taking the diplomatic route. He said this while addressing a study circle on TikTok. Hussain held a detailed discussion on the implications of the Afghan war and Russia in the 17th study circle.

He said that during the Cold War between the United States and Russia in the '70s, a series of jihads were launched on the initiative of the United States and the Western powers to expel Russia from Afghanistan, and Pakistan acted as a front state. Thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis were killed. Pakistan suffered irreparable losses due to those decisions made by Pakistan's military elite for the interests of world powers.

Hussain, while expressing concern over the fighting and attacks on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, addressed the military high command of Pakistan and said that the fighting with Afghanistan should be stopped immediately. It is not in the interest of Pakistan at any cost. "The series of war will cause a lot of damage to Pakistan. Therefore, instead of resorting to war with Afghanistan, diplomatic methods should be adopted to resolve the issues," he said.

Addressing the military generals of Pakistan, Hussain said, "I request you that a lot has happened and don't take decisions for the interests of other countries. You have lined up CPEC and if China becomes a superpower in future, what it will think about your double role? Pakistan's military leadership must think that if the IMF, World Bank, United States and Saudi Arabia aid and loan ventilators are removed tomorrow, what will happen?

Take the entire nation into confidence for the survival and safety of Pakistan, take the country's political elites on board. He said he could have made Pakistan strong, and he could have used skills for the improvement and stability of Pakistan, but military establishment has bitterly banned him.

He held the military establishment responsible for the current situation. Hussain asked the military leadership to make long-term decisions instead of making short-term and ad-hoc decisions for the survival and stability of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

