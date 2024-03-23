Left Menu

Taiwan detects 13 Chinese military aircraft, six navy vessels around nation

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) in Taiwan seems to have witnessed an increase in Chinese military presence around the nation. Within 24 hours, the MND detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and six navy vessels operating in the region.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 16:43 IST
Taiwan detects 13 Chinese military aircraft, six navy vessels around nation
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) in Taiwan seems to have witnessed an increase in Chinese military presence around the nation. Within 24 hours, the MND detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and six navy vessels operating in the region. This surge follows the previous day's detection of 36 Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels.

According to the MND, the vessels and military aircraft were detected between Friday 6 am and Saturday 6 am (local time). "13 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," MND said in a post on X.

Earlier, Taiwan on Friday detected 36 Chinese aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan within 24 hours, the highest number ever detected. "36 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," the MND said in a post on X on Friday.

Similarly, on Thursday, Taiwan detected 32 Chinese aircraft within 24 hours, until 6 am (local time). The MND had said that thirteen of the aircraft entered Taiwan's Northern and Southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "32 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW, SE, and Eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," the MND posted on X on Thursday morning.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024