Taiwanese fisherman returned to Kinmen Coast Guard, second still in Chinese custody

One of the two Taiwanese fishermen who were detained by China after losing their way in sea waters was handed over to Kinmen coast guard officials, Chinese authorities announced on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:27 IST
One of the two Taiwanese fishermen who were detained by China after losing their way in sea waters was handed over to Kinmen coast guard officials, Chinese authorities announced on Saturday, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan. However, the other Taiwanese fisherman remains in Chinese custody. Both were detained by the Chinese coast guard in Fujian Province's Weitou Bay on March 18.

According to the Kinmen County government, the handover was completed at 12:10 pm, with the 40-year-old Wu successfully disembarking at Liaoluo Port in Kinmen at 1 pm, as per Focus Taiwan. The Kinmen coast guard dispatched a patrol vessel to accompany Wu's return to Kinmen.

On March 22, China issued a notice saying Wu would be repatriated first, as reported by CNA. Sources familiar with the matter said that when Chinese authorities investigated the men, they suspected that the second fisherman, identified as Hu, from Jinsha Township, Kinmen County, was a member of Taiwan's military. This led them to change their handover plans and investigate further, Taiwan News reported.

The Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office stated that officials are conducting further investigations into the matter. According to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration, Hu and Wu encountered heavy fog while fishing at sea and unintentionally drifted into waters near Quanzhou, China, where they were discovered by the Chinese coast guard.

According to Focus Taiwan, the Kinmen County government expressed its commitment to continue communicating with Chinese officials to facilitate Hu's prompt return. Opposition Kuomintang Legislator Jessica Chen stated that Hu's release may take longer and expressed willingness to visit China to aid in his early release if possible.

At Liaoluo Port, Wu's mother warmly greeted him, preparing a meal of vermicelli with pork leg to symbolize removing bad luck. Kinmen County Magistrate Chen Fu-hai visited the families of both men in the afternoon to assess their needs and pledge ongoing efforts to secure Hu's return. (ANI)

