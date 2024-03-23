Left Menu

UAE leaders condole with Russian President on victims of terrorist attack

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, on the victims of the terrorist Moscow concert hall attack yesterday.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:56 IST
UAE leaders condole with Russian President on victims of terrorist attack
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo/X@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, on the victims of the terrorist Moscow concert hall attack yesterday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables to the Russian President. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024