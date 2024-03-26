Left Menu

US takes actions against cyber threat group linked to Chinese govt

The United States has taken a series of actions against APT 31, a cyber threat group connected to the Chinese government that has targeted US officials, politicians and many others.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 08:33 IST
US takes actions against cyber threat group linked to Chinese govt
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has taken a series of actions against APT 31, a cyber threat group connected to the Chinese government that has targeted US officials, politicians and many others, the US State Department said. "The United States Government is taking a series of actions against APT 31, a cyber threat group connected to the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) that has targeted U.S officials, politicians and campaign officials, various U.S. economic and defense entities and officials, as well as foreign democracy activists, academics, and government officials," it stated.

The actions will be taken against multiple people and organisations. The US State Department has announced criminal charges against seven People's Republic of China (PRC) hackers.

"The US Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging Ni Gaobin, Weng Ming, Cheng Feng, Peng Yaowen, Sun Xiaohuannouncedi, Xiong Wang, and Zhao Guangzong with conspiring to commit an offence against the United States (computer fraud), in violation of 18 U.S.C. SS 371, and conspiring to commit wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. SS 1349," it stated. They further announced to sanction Zhao, Ni, and the Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, Limited (Wuhan XRZ), for their roles in malicious cyber activities targeting US critical infrastructure sectors that present a significant threat to their national security, pursuant to Executive Order 13694.

Moreover, the US Department of Justice also offered a reward of up to USD 10 million for those providing information on the group and the defendants. "The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program (RFJ) is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on the group and the defendants. The RFJ program seeks information on any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, engages in certain malicious cyber activities in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA)," it stated.

Such activities by these PRC state-sponsored actors have targeted the US defence and government sectors and the intellectual property and trade secrets of US businesses. Additonally, the "US will continue to disrupt the dangerous and irresponsible actions of these and other state-sponsored cyber actors," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024