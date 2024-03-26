EAM Jaishankar, Singapore PM exchange views on deepening engagement in fintech, digitalization, green economy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong exchanged views on deepening engagement in fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skills development and food security. EAM Jaishankar concluded his visit to Singapore on March 25.

He was on an official visit to Singapore from March 23-25, the first leg of his visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia. Jaishankar called on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and also met with Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore.

"They exchanged views on deepening engagement in the identified pillars of our cooperation, including fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skills development and food security," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The EAM had several bilateral engagements with the leadership and the senior ministers of the Cabinet.

He also met Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security. Moreover, Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"EAM also had a productive meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade & Industry, focused on bilateral cooperation in Trade and Investment, green energy and food security. He also met Mr. K Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law to exchange views on strengthening our bilateral partnership," the statement added. During his visit, Jaishankar also paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the INA marker in Singapore.

He met members of the Indian community and interacted with them. He also witnessed a short video on the 'Saga of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose', created by members of the Indian Community. EAM also attended an event organised by the ISAS (Institute of South Asian Studies), where he interacted with think tanks and policymakers.

His visit to Singapore presented an opportunity to further deepen the Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore and to take stock of progress in several areas of cooperation. "Singapore is also the current country coordinator for India at ASEAN and was invited as a Guest Country during India's Presidency of the G20 in 2023," the MEA said in its statement. (ANI)

