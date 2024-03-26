UAE, Paraguay Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 26 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Santiago Pena, President of the Republic of Paraguay, spoke by telephone today to discuss bilateral relations, focusing particularly on development, the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security, and other key areas that support both nations' aspirations towards sustainable development and prosperity. The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to advancing UAE-Paraguay relations and exploring opportunities to enhance collaboration to further their common interests.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to continue expanding its economic and developmental partnerships with various countries worldwide, based on its approach to enhancing cooperation for the benefit and prosperity of all nations and their peoples. Sheikh Mohamed and the President of Paraguay also discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing efforts to address its impact by ensuring the rapid, safe, and unimpeded flow of sufficient aid to Gaza's residents.

Both sides emphasised the need for urgent and determined international action to support the political process and push towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution as a means to safeguard regional security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)