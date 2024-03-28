Left Menu

UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed meets Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs in Prague

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Prague, the two sides discussed ways of boosting bilateral relations and joint cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2024 07:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 07:29 IST
UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed meets Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs in Prague
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Jan Lipavsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic. During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Prague, the two sides discussed ways of boosting bilateral relations and joint cooperation.

The two minister reviewed avenues of developing the UAE-Czech cooperation in a number of fields, including economic, investment and development, in a way that serves the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening its ties with the Czech Republic across various domains, praising the continuous development in the levels of joint cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation, expressing his country's aspiration to develop cooperation relations with the UAE at various levels. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Jan Lipavsky touched on recent developments in the Middle East region, especially in the Gaza Strip, and its humanitarian repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of consolidating all regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire, which contributes to protecting the security and safety of all civilians and enhances relief efforts made to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. He further highlighted the importance of strengthening international cooperation to end extremism, tension and violence in the region, in addition to the urgent need to protect the lives of all civilians and intensify humanitarian support for the people of Gaza in a way that contributes to alleviating their suffering.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Dr. Ghalia Ali Al Humaidan, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in the Czech Republic. The meeting was also attended by Jiri Kozak, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024