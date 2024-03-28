UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed meets Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs in Prague

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Jan Lipavsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic. During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Prague, the two sides discussed ways of boosting bilateral relations and joint cooperation.

The two minister reviewed avenues of developing the UAE-Czech cooperation in a number of fields, including economic, investment and development, in a way that serves the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening its ties with the Czech Republic across various domains, praising the continuous development in the levels of joint cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation, expressing his country's aspiration to develop cooperation relations with the UAE at various levels. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Jan Lipavsky touched on recent developments in the Middle East region, especially in the Gaza Strip, and its humanitarian repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of consolidating all regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire, which contributes to protecting the security and safety of all civilians and enhances relief efforts made to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. He further highlighted the importance of strengthening international cooperation to end extremism, tension and violence in the region, in addition to the urgent need to protect the lives of all civilians and intensify humanitarian support for the people of Gaza in a way that contributes to alleviating their suffering.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Dr. Ghalia Ali Al Humaidan, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in the Czech Republic. The meeting was also attended by Jiri Kozak, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic. (ANI/WAM)

