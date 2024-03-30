DEWA awards winners of 2nd cycle of Cleantech Hackathon

Dubai [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Over 160 candidates from 25 nationalities and 20 universities worldwide participated in the 2nd cycle of the Cleantech Hackathon launched by the Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The event focused on sustainable innovations in energy, digital transformation, and integrating clean energy sources. Participants were judged on innovation and impact, with three winners receiving monetary prizes at the end of the event.

"We support the wise leadership's vision to empower and encourage the youth and provide them with the necessary tools to become the pillars to build a brighter future. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai's total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. "We are keen to include the youth in sustainable development and encourage them to develop innovative solutions to combat the effects of climate change. This consolidates the position of the UAE and Dubai as an innovation hub and an incubator for innovators," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA aims to raise awareness on sustainability, hone national capabilities, and enhance business competitiveness in this promising sector," said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA. Structured around three main tracks, the competition focused on optimising the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of clean energy sources, ensuring the reliability and stability of renewable energy, and integrating renewable energy seamlessly into existing systems. These tracks contribute to maximising efficiency, overcoming intermittency challenges, and innovatively addressing energy storage, distribution, and smart grid technologies. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)