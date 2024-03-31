Former Ambassador Sandhu Taranjit Singh Sandhu underlines development agenda for Amritsar ahead of LS polls

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the former Ambassador of India to the United States, who recently announced joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed a clear focus on driving Amritsar's development agenda. Making his intentions known, Sandhu articulated his vision for the city, highlighting key areas of emphasis aimed at enhancing the city's prosperity and well-being.

"My motive and focus are clear, to work for the development of Amritsar," Sandhu asserted. Central to his agenda is the improvement of connectivity infrastructure, a crucial component for fostering economic development and facilitating greater mobility for residents and businesses alike.

In addition to bolstering connectivity, Sandhu outlined plans to uplift the economic prospects of Amritsar's populace. "We are going to work on connectivity and increase the income of the people of Amritsar," he said. Moreover, Sandhu underscored the importance of revitalising Amritsar's agricultural and industrial sectors to unleash their full potential.

On March 20, Sandhu, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the former Indian envoy to the United States, recalling the close association between the two leaders. Jaishankar also affirmed confidence that Sandhu will continue contributing to the nation's development and progress.

"Welcome to @BJP4India, Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS. Our close association gives me fullest confidence that you will continue contributing to the nation's development and progress," Jaishankar said in an earlier post on X. Sandhu, who hails from Punjab's Amritsar, joined the BJP in the presence of BJP National Secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Tarun Chug.

In the joining ceremony, Sandhu said that Prime Minister Modi is a development-focused leader and that this development should reach his native place, Amritsar. Speaking to ANI, Sandhu said that Amritsar should not miss the opportunities the country is getting, and his nomination for the Lok Sabha candidate will be decided by the party itself.

On February 1, Taranjit Singh Sandhu was relieved of his duties after he retired as the Indian envoy to the US. Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020. Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats in US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC, twice earlier. (ANI)

