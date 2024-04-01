Israel makes it easier to acquire medical rehabilitation devices

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health updated the public that on Monday, April1, the reform initiated by the Ministry for medical rehabilitation and mobility devices will come into effect, so that the responsibility for the supply of such devices will be transferred from the ministry to the health funds.

The ministry said that the transfer of the service to the four Israeli health services companies will ensure a continuity of care within the ongoing medical treatment, when those who contact their service to receive devices will be treated there, without the need for the involvement of the Ministry of Health in decision-making and the delivery of the device.

Yaron Sakhar, Director of the Rehabilitation Division at the Ministry of Health: "We see great importance in the current reform, which will transfer responsibility to the health insurance funds and create uniformity between the supply of rehabilitation and mobility devices and the other treatments and services provided in the community. In addition, the reform aims to reduce bureaucracy, make it easier for the insured to exercise their rights, improve the service provided through the health insurance funds, and strengthen the role of the Ministry of Health as a regulator, promoter of policy in the field and responsible for the supervision and control of the service." (ANI/TPS)

