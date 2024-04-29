No sincere effort made to fulfill objectives of Constitution: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only acted against the Constitution for 10 years at the Centre but also did not make any sincere effort to fulfil the objectives of the Constitution. Siddaramaiah was speaking in the Prajadhwani-02 Lok Sabha election campaign programme organized at Kushtagi on Monday and appealed to the voters on behalf of his party's candidate Rajasekhar Hitnal.

"They have done great injustice to the farmers, the backward, the poor and the minorities and have made their lives difficult. The life of common people has become difficult due to price hikes and inflation. The Narendra Modi-led BJP government ruled the country and people blessed the Congress in the last assembly elections. You blessed the Congress by proving the BJP's belief wrong that it would win in Karnataka," the Chief Minister said. Siddaramaiah said that both former BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and Basavaraja Bommai did not prioritize development in the state.

"As the Chief Minister in the coalition government, HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP government that ruled for 3 years and 10 months have done nothing. Both Yeddiyrappa and Basavaraja Bommai being Chief Ministers did not prioritize development. Nothing has been done for the poor, the backward and the women. They looted in Karnataka. It is for this reason that the State Contractors Association called it the 40 per cent government. Basavaraja Bommai did not agree to investigate even though the association said that they will will provide evidence," the CM said. Speaking about the 40 per cent commission case, Siddaramaiah said that strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.

"After coming to power we have formed a Commission to investigate the previous government's 40% commission case. The CM said that 'if we find out that they are guilty, we will definitely take strict action and protect the state of Karnataka. BJP committed the biggest crime in the state," the Chief Minister said. Speaking about the guarantees fulfilled by the Congress government in the state, Siddaramaiah said, "In 8 months of coming to power, we have implemented 5 guarantees. We spent 36 thousand crores in the first year for Shakti, Grilahakshmi, Griha Jyoti, Annabhagya and Yuva Nidhi projects."

On poll promises by the Congress, if it comes to power at the Centre, Siddaramaiah said, "AICC also announced guarantees after the Congress party implemented five guarantees in Karnataka. If Congress comes to power at the Centre, we will give 1 lakh rupees to a woman from a poor family. This announcement was made to increase the purchasing power in the hands of the people to support their families. Rs 1 lakh will be given to unemployed youth and complete loan waiver for farmers." Siddaramaiah said that people have the power to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Narendra Modi has not waived farmers' loans. He remembers Karnataka only when elections arrive. He did not come to the rescue of the people when the state was hit by floods and droughts. He is trying to come to power by lying during elections and to get votes. He has waived off 16 lakh crores of capitalists and industrialists," the Karnataka CM said. On the praises received by women for implementing the guarantees in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "So far 200 crore women have travelled in government buses for free under the Shakti scheme. Remembering the benefits of the Shakti scheme, women speak words of praise. Annabhagya is a scheme that provides 10 kg of rice."

"But Modi did not agree to give five kg of rice. Therefore, instead of five kg of rice, Rs 170 is being given to 1.50 crore families. By refusing to give rice, BJP has betrayed people of the state," Siddaramaiah pointed out. The Chief Minister said that in contrast to the BJP's claims that it will be financially bankrupt if the government implements all the guarantees, the Congress government has lived up to its promises.

"The BJP said that if the government implements the guarantees, it will be financially bankrupt. We lives up to our promises without fail during our tenure. BJP government and Modi did not fulfil any of his promises," he said. In response to PM Modi's claim that there is no Prime Ministerial candidate in the Congress party, Siddaramaiah said, "This is a complete lie. Rahul Gandhi said that Kharge is no less than anyone. How many Chief Ministers were there during the BJP's tenure from 2008 to 2013?"

Pointing out that the BJP is against reservation, the Chief Minister said, "If the Congress party comes to power, a law will be made to waive farmers' loans and support prices for crops. Congress is the only party that is for social justice. Congress has been doing the job of upholding the Constitution by giving reservations. But BJP is anti-reservation, BJP's deity is lies. While Congress is telling the truth in this election, BJP is telling lies." Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ministers Shivraj Thangadagi, Bhairati Suresh, Basavaraja Rayareddy, District Congress President Amaregowda Patil, MLAs Raghavendra Hitnal, Basanagowda, Sharangowda Patil, former MP Karadi Sanganna, and former MLAs were present at the public event. (ANI)

