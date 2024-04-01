Left Menu

Pak: Hundreds of turtles killed by electrocution in Chiniot

Local authorities have confirmed the loss of hundreds of turtles, integral members of the river's biodiversity, due to electrocution.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded along the serene Chenab River, renowned for its diverse ecosystem, as hundreds of turtles were found dead, ARY News reported. Local authorities have confirmed the loss of hundreds of turtles, integral members of the river's biodiversity, due to electrocution.

The citizens of Chiniot are demanding swift action from the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Minister to hold those responsible for this cruel act accountable, according to ARY News. They insist on justice and call for measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Calls for stricter regulations and enforcement resonate, emphasising the urgent need to protect the vulnerable inhabitants of the Chenab River from further harm, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

