Police Crack Down on Online Fraud, Reclaiming Over Rs 29 Lakh in Jammu

Police on Monday solved online fraud cases and recovered over Rs 29 lakh in Jammu capital city, officials said. Acting on a complaint, a cyber police unit successfully solved a case of online fraud in which some people were duped of Rs 29.39 lakh, they said.

The officials said the cyber police unit swiftly initiated investigations into various complaints and recovered a total money amounting to Rs 29,39,841.

These complaints were related to online frauds involving KYC update fraud, investment related frauds, credit card frauds, online job, task frauds and installation of third-party mobile apps, among others, they said.

