Germans celebrate as recreational cannabis use becomes legal

Large crowds gathered in Germany to commemorate the legalisation of cannabis effective Monday overnight, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Large crowds gathered in Germany to commemorate the legalisation of cannabis overnight starting from Monday, CNN reported. Participants held placards and blasted smoke clouds into the air while there was music and dancing at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

While one guy ceremoniously rolled a joint in front of TV cameras, another was observed riding through the crowd with an artwork of a massive cannabis leaf on a trailer behind their bike, according to CNN. Germany's lower house of parliament, last month voted to legalise cannabis for 'limited recreational use' following a controversial national debate about the advantages and disadvantages of allowing easier access to the drug.

The country's health minister, Karl Lauterbach hailed the move in a post on X on Monday. "Cannabis use already existed yesterday, but it's increasing. Now it's exiting the taboo zone," he wrote. "This is better for real addiction help, prevention for children and young people and for combating the black market, for which there will soon be an alternative," he added.

Adults may now own tiny amounts of the drug for personal use, but those under 18 years of age are still not allowed to use it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

