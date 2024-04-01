Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur seeks cancellation of his arrest warrant

In a case involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s "Haqiqi Azadi March," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur filed a request to have his non-bailable arrest warrants revoked at Islamabad's district and sessions court on Monday, ARY News reported. During the case hearing last week, Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan issued a warrant for Gandapur and Qureshi due to their frequent noncompliance with court summonses.

In his plea filed in the district and sessions court, Ali Amin Gandapur, represented by Raja Zahoorul Hassan, claimed that he was unable to attend court because of the election campaign. The KP CM implored the court to revoke his non-bailable arrest warrant in exchange for an unqualified apology, reported ARY News.

The federal government was previously compelled to furnish information about cases against Ali Amin Gandapur by the Peshawar High Court. The plea of the KP CM seeking information about cases against him was heard by a division bench of the high court, which was made up of Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Shakeel Ahmed.

"This issue hasn't been fixed yet?" Judge Shakeel Ahmed raised a query, as per ARY News. Counsel Arshad Ahmed stated, "Problems still persist; we are unaware of the cases registered in Punjab." Justice Shakeel remarked, "Get bail if involved in any case in Punjab." "We will go to court if they will provide us details. The attorney for Gandapur stated, "They are not giving us case details, and nothing has been shared in writing up to this point." (ANI)

