Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says govt behind 'poisonous letters' to judges

"Sending threatening letters to judges was part of the government's conspiracy to intimidate and scare the judges so that they could not give decisions based on justice and law," the PTI spokesperson alleged, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 07:42 IST
Supreme Court of Pakistan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As senior judges continue to remain targets of strange letters containing toxic substances, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has blamed the current administration for this "conspiracy" to "scare" the judiciary, ARY News reported. Recently, five more Supreme Court justices have become the latest target of dubious letters containing toxic substances. Overall 10 apex court judges had received letters.

The recent letters in the top court were sent to Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik, according to ARY News. Earlier this week, the eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, reportedly received suspicious letters containing 'anthrax'.

PTI claimed in a statement that senior judges received threatening letters as part of a larger plot to put pressure on the courts The party founded by Imran Khan has called for a prompt and thorough investigation into the issue in order to guarantee that the individuals who attacked the judiciary are apprehended and prosecution.

"Sending threatening letters to judges was part of the government's conspiracy to intimidate and scare the judges so that they could not give decisions based on justice and law," the PTI spokesperson alleged, according to ARY News. He claimed that since the Supreme Court initiated the proceedings on its suo moto notice case, there has been a startling increase in the number of threatening letters containing toxic materials being sent to judges.

According to the PTI spokesman, judges received the suspicious letters loaded with chemicals as part of a well-planned scheme to instil fear and confusion in the legal system. On Thursday this week, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government will investigate the issue of 'suspicious letters' received by judges.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Friday, he said this matter will be taken up with a sense of responsibility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

