Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demands Bushra Bibi's medical examination from Shaukat Khanum Hospital

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, who is now in jail, claimed on Tuesday that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded that Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, be examined by doctors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, founded by him, according to ARY News. Notably, the chairman of PTI, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, said on Saturday that they will only accept the medical reports issued by a personal physician, demanding an examination from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The demand was made two days after the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) published a medical report in which it was stated that there was no proof that Bushra Bibi had received any poison at the Bani Gala sub-jail. Following a medical examination of Imran Khan's wife by four top doctors, the medical report was made public. The report said that Bushra Bibi's appetite was not normal and she is suffering from stomach pain.

Dr Asim Yousuf, the personal physician of PTI founder Imran Khan, had, however, also examined the former first lady medically and discovered no signs of any poisoning, the ARY News report said. The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, who is now in jail, claimed on Tuesday that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The shocking disclosures were made by the former prime minister at the 190 million-pound settlement case hearing in the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Imran Khan told the accountability court judge that the former first lady had been "poisoned" because she had markings on her tongue and skin. (ANI)

