Left Menu

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Greece

Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri presented his credentials to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Greece, during the official reception ceremony that took place at the Presidential Mansion in the capital, Athens.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:58 IST
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Greece
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri presented his credentials to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Greece, during the official reception ceremony that took place at the Presidential Mansion in the capital, Athens. Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Sakellaropoulou along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Greece.

For his part, the President of the Hellenic Republic conveyed her greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed her wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE. The President wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the UAE and Greece, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Hellenic Republic and highlighted his keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, which contributes to consolidating fraternity ties between both nations. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024