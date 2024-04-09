UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Sultan of Oman, King of Bahrain
ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:54 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr during phone calls with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The UAE president and the Rulers of Oman and Bahrain expressed their warmest best wishes and prayed that God continues to bestow His blessings on their nations and their peoples and grants peace and security to the region and the world. (ANI/WAM)
