Rajnath Singh Assets Declaration: Union Minister Discloses Properties Worth Rs. 7.36 Crore

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, on Monday filed his nomination papers.

Singh is seeking a third term from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, once represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to the affidavit, the 72-year-old senior BJP leader is an active user of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. He also has a website.

The Union minister does not own any vehicle, but has a revolver (with a purchase price of Rs 10,000) and a double-barrel gun (with a purchase price of Rs 10,000).

No criminal cases are pending against him, as per his election affidavit.

Singh has movable assets worth over Rs 3.11 crore.

His wife has 750 gram gold worth Rs 52.50 lakh and silver weighing 12.50 kg worth over Rs 9.37 lakh. She has total movable assets worth Rs 90.71 lakh.

Singh has Rs 75,000 cash in hand, while his wife has Rs 45,000 cash in hand.

The combined worth of movable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 4.02 crore.

As far as immovable assets are concerned, the minister has agriculture lands in five villages of Chandauli district worth Rs 1.47 crore.

Singh has a house in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow worth Rs 1.87 crore.

His wife does not own any immovable assets.

The combined worth of immovable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 3.34 crore.

Singh does not have any liabilities against him, as per the election affidavit.

He has done MSc from Gorakhpur University in 1971.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh had defeated Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha while in 2014, he had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Before contesting his first election from Lucknow in 2014, Singh had won the Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad in 2009.

Polling in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Ravidas Mehrotra (MLA from Lucknow central) from this seat.

