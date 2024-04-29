Left Menu

Six Convicted to Life Imprisonment for Assassination of Samajwadi Party Leader

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for killing a local Samajwadi Party leader in 2019.However, three others who were accused in the murder of SPs Dadri area president Ramtek Katariya were acquitted by the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Ran Vijay Pratap Singh.The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts, Additional District Government Counsel Nitin Kumar Tyagi said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:39 IST
Six Convicted to Life Imprisonment for Assassination of Samajwadi Party Leader
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for killing a local Samajwadi Party leader in 2019.

However, three others who were accused in the murder of SP's Dadri area president Ramtek Katariya were acquitted by the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Ran Vijay Pratap Singh.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts, Additional District Government Counsel Nitin Kumar Tyagi said. Tyagi had taken over the case from ADGC Bhag Singh Bhati, who was the first government counsel in the case since trials began in 2019.

Katariya was shot dead in the afternoon of May 31, 2019 on a road in the Dadri area by assailants who came in a car and two motorcycles. The reason behind the murder was related to a property dispute, he said.

''Keeping in view the facts of the case, the circumstances, the arguments presented by both the parties and the nature of the crime and the condition of the deceased Ramtek Katariya and his family, the accused Baleshwar, Kapil alias Rana, Annu Kataria, Krishna, Chandrapal and Nitesh alias Nitte are sentenced to the following punishment. The objectives of justice will be achieved with the punishment,'' the judge stated in the order, awarding all six accused life terms for murder.

The accused have also been convicted for various terms ranging from 2 years to 3 years for other offences in the same case. The period previously spent by the accused in jail in this case will be adjusted in this sentence and all the sentences will run concurrently, the order stated.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024