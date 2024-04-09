SBA showcases Sharjah thriving, diverse cultural scene at 61st Bologna Children's Book Fair 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): The emirate of Sharjah is solidifying its status as a champion of Arab culture at the ongoing 61st Bologna Children's Book Fair (BCBF) in Italy, held from April 8 to 11. As a highlight on the industry calendar, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is once again leading a delegation showcasing the emirate's thriving cultural scene and initiatives dedicated to supporting the authors, and illustrators.

This globally attended event, attracting over 1,500 exhibitors from nearly 100 countries, perfectly aligns with Sharjah's vision, spearheaded by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Sharjah's commitment to nurturing the publishing sector, libraries, and the creative industries fosters a vibrant environment for collaboration.

During the BCBF, the emirate aims to create opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and partnership building between Emirati talents and their international counterparts in the children's book industry. The Sharjah delegation at the BCBF comprises key cultural entities such as Al Qasimi Publications, the Department of Culture, the Arab Children's Book Publisher Forum, the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature, and the Turjuman Award, in addition to "Sharjah Literary Agency", all affiliated with the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). Each entity has a dedicated space at the Sharjah pavilion to showcase its projects, initiatives, and vision.

This platform highlights the importance of books and culture in the UAE's development and serves as a bridge for fostering cultural cooperation between Sharjah and cities worldwide. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, commented on Sharjah's dedication to enriching global culture and empowering the local publishing industry, saying, "Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, and in collaboration with Sharjah's cultural institutions, our participation at BCBF features a diverse programme showcasing the many great things that define our Emirate and strengthen our publishing industry."

"We aim to enhance partnerships with leading figures in the children's book industry as well as forge new connections, stimulating the cultural scene and extending support for publishers and translators. This will ultimately amplify the power of creativity and innovation in propelling the influence of books, especially those from the Arab world," Al Ameri added. During the book fair, SBA is highlighting the unique opportunities offered by its own events, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, Publishers Conference, Sharjah Children's Book Fair, Sharjah Booksellers Conference, as well as newer initiatives such as the Children's Animation Conference.

These global events have played a major role in strengthening the publishing sector and fostering translation activities across diverse cultures. Marking its 61st year, the BCBF itself is taking strides to expand its reach and inclusivity. New initiatives include the TV/Film Rights Centre, designed to connect creators with media adaptation opportunities.

Additionally, collaborations with the United Nations and the Society of Illustrators in New York showcase BCBF's commitment to supporting emerging and minority markets, ensuring a diverse range of voices are heard in the world of children's literature. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)